TREASURIES-Prices steady at lower levels after CPI
July 17, 2012

TREASURIES-Prices steady at lower levels after CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices held steady at lower levels early Tuesday after data on domestic consumer prices matched analyst forecasts, reinforcing the notion inflation will stay tame as economic growth remains sluggish.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 6/32 at 102-12/32 in price, yielding 1.490 percent. Shortly before the release the June consumer price index, they were down 5/32 with a 1.489 percent yield.

The l0-year breakeven rate, which gauges traders’ long-term inflation expectations, held steady at 2.14 percentage points after the CPI data.

The Labor Department said the CPI, the government’s broadest inflation measure, was unchanged in June from May. The CPI core rate that factors out volatile food and energy prices rose 0.2 percent last month.

