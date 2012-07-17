TREASURIES-Bond prices slip before Fed's Bernanke

* Traders turn to Bernanke for clues on QE3 * Chatter Fed might cut interest on excess reserves * Benchmark yields step up from historic lows * CPI, industrial data confirm sluggish economic view By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as traders pared their bond bets, awaiting possible signs from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on whether the central bank would soon respond to more evidence of a slowing U.S. economy. The pullback of bullish positions was also fueled by a decline in borrowing costs for Spain, Italy and other heavily indebted euro zone nations, analysts said. The modest market weakness pushed Treasury yields above record lows. "People are going back to more neutral positions in Treasuries. Some of the bullish bets are being taken off before Bernanke," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank in New York. Bernanke is scheduled to deliver his semiannual testimony about the economy before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). He will appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Traders have ratcheted up their expectations of a third round of large scale bond purchases from the Fed, nicknamed QE3, after a spate of disappointing U.S. economic data. In recent days, there has been speculation on whether the Fed might consider cutting the interest it pays banks on the excess reserves they deposit at the Fed after the European Central Bank dropped its similar rate last week to zero. Lowering the interest on excess reserve (IOER) is seen as a tool to encourage the banks to lend more or to invest in higher-yielding securities. Some analysts are skeptical whether the Fed would make such a move because it could disrupt the short-term funding market, which has been struggling due to the Fed's near-zero rate policy it adopted back in December 2008. "It's something you can't replicate here. You have a different market structure," Credit Agricole's Keeble said. There were more signs the euro zone debt crisis and high U.S. employment are dragging on the economy. Slowing U.S. demand left consumer prices unchanged in June, while industrial output rose a tad more than expected last month but the May figure was sharply downgraded. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 8/32 in price at 102-10/32 for a yield of 1.496 percent, up 2.5 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield is still close to its historic low of 1.442 percent, which was the lowest level dating back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.