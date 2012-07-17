FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices trim losses after Bernanke remarks
July 17, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices trim losses after Bernanke remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed losses on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a Congressional panel the U.S. central bank is prepared to do more to help a slowing U.S. economy.

Bernanke’s prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee bolstered hopes the Fed might soon embark a third round of large-scale bond purchases, dubbed QE3.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 2/32 lower in price, yielding 1.479 percent, up 0.8 basis points from late on Monday. Before the release of Bernanke’s speech, they were down 6/32 with a 1.491 percent yield.

