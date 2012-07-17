TREASURIES-Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action

* Fed's Bernanke gives away little on stimulus plans * Benchmark yields rise from historic lows * Yield curve steepens on falling demand for long bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt yields rose from historic lows on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to respond to a slowing U.S. economy, but gave few details on future Fed actions. The absence of fresh clues when the Fed might embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as quantitative easing or QE3, disappointed traders who had earlier piled on bullish bond positions, analysts and investors said. "The bond market is reading into this that the Fed is not ready do more yet," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. Demand for long-dated debt also suffered as yields traded near historic lows, and some investors, who were caught short during last week's rally, rebalanced their portfolios after purchasing bonds last week to offset their shorts. "We're seeing a rebalancing, the curve is steepening out, that shows you that there's no real demand here for the long-end," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. "We need to go back to prices where we can generate interest." Ten-year note yields rose to 1.51 percent after matching their record lows of 1.44 percent on Monday. Thirty-year bond yields increased to 2.59 percent, after falling as low as 2.517 percent on Monday, less than a basis point higher than the debt's record low yield. The yield gap between two-year notes and 30-year bonds expanded to 236 basis points on Tuesday, from 232 basis points late on Monday. Shorter-dated notes also outperformed longer-dated debt as some investors speculated that the central bank may lower the i nterest paid to banks on their excess reserves deposited with the Fed. "Although Bernanke did not tip his hand to QE3, he did revive the possibility of a cut in IOER when listing the various options available to the Fed," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Traders have been watching to see if the Fed might follow the European Central Bank, which lowered its similar rate last week to zero in a bid to stimulate banks to lend and/or to buy riskier investments. Some analysts were skeptical whether the Fed would make such a move because it could disrupt the short-term funding market, which has been struggling due to the Fed's near-zero rate policy it adopted back in December 2008. "It's something you can't replicate here. You have a different market structure," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates strategy with Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank in New York. Bernanke is next scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. The Fed sold $7.93 billion of Treasuries due in 2014 as part of its Operation Twist program, designed to lower borrowing rates to stimulate the economy. The Fed will buy as much as $5.50 billion in notes due between 2020 and 2022 on Wednesday and up to $2 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2042 on Thursday as part of this program. ()