TREASURIES-Prices hold at higher levels after housing data
July 18, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices hold at higher levels after housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. government debt held steady at higher levels early Wednesday as traders shrugged off June data on domestic home construction, which rose more than expected and suggested stabilization in the real estate sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price at 102-15/32, yielding 1.481 percent, down 2.7 basis points from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield is about 4 basis points above its lowest levels going back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.

