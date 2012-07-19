FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices pare losses after jobless data
July 19, 2012 / 12:46 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices trimmed losses early Thursday after data showed first-time filings for unemployment benefits rose more-than-expected in the latest week, supporting the notion of a decelerating domestic job growth.

The Labor Department said jobless claims rose to 386,000 last week, up from an upwardly revised 352,000 the prior week. Analysts had expected claims rising to 365,000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading down 4/32 in price at 102-6/32 for a yield of 1.508 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Prior to the release of the jobless data, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in price with a 1.516 percent.

