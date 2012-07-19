FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds steady on weak data, bets on Fed moves
July 19, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds steady on weak data, bets on Fed moves

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Longer-dated debt prices erase loss on weak data
    * Two-year yield lowest since January
    * U.S. $15 billion 10-year TIPS auction on tap
    * U.S. to sell $99 bln in coupon debt next week


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were
steady to higher on Thursday with yields near record lows as
disappointing economic news fed safe-haven bids for bonds and
expectations of further stimulus moves by the Federal Reserve.
    The two-year note yield touched its lowest level since late
January on growing bets that the Fed would lower the interest
rate it pays banks on excess reserves they deposit with the Fed,
analysts and traders said.
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said this is one possible
action the Fed could take to stimulate growth. The European
Central Bank dropped its deposit rate on excess bank reserves to
zero last week.
    Expectations the Fed would follow the ECB's move pushed the
two-year note yield to 0.214 percent, the lowest
level since Jan. 30, according to Reuters data.
    U.S. jobless claims jumped last week, while existing-home
sales unexpectedly fell. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said
its index on business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region fell
again. 
    More signs of slowing U.S. growth, exacerbated by the
festering euro zone debt crisis, have raised expectations the
Fed would soon use its remaining policy tools, including cutting
interest on excess reserves and a third bout of major bond
purchases, known as QE3, to stimulate the economy.
    "These are disappointing data. This pushes the possibility
of QE3 higher," said Wilmer Stith, who co-manages the $300
million Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.
    The latest spate of weaker-than-expected economic figures
erased initial losses that followed gains in stocks and other
risk assets.
    "The back-end is lower. It is just a lightening up of
positions. Everyone is so one-sided," said Charles Comiskey,
head of Treasury trading at the Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little
changed in price at 102-11/32, yielding 1.496 percent. They had
traded down as much at 9/32 with a 1.52 percent yield.
    The 10-year yield is still not far from the historic low of
1.442 percent set on June 1, which is the lowest level going
back to the early 1800s, according to data compiled by Reuters.
    The 30-year government bond was last up 2/32 in
price, yielding 2.593 percent, down 0.3 basis point from late on
Wednesday. The 30-year yield is more than 8 basis points above
its all-time low recorded on June 1.
    Regarding the possibility of lowering rates paid to banks by
the Fed on excess reserves, many investors and economists have
downplayed the chances of such a move because it could hurt U.S.
money market funds and disrupt the dollar funding market.
    
    On the supply front, the Treasury Department will sell $15
billion in new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
(TIPS) at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
    This long-dated TIPS issue is expected to fetch record
negative yield due to anxiety about the U.S. economy and
safe-haven bids for low-risk government bonds.
    In when-issued trading, traders expect this 10-year TIPS to
sell a yield of minus 0.620 percent, compared with the record
low of minus 0.391 percent set in May.
    The Treasury announced it will sell a combined $99 billion
in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week, starting
on Tuesday. It estimated $53.4 billion worth of coupon debt held
by the public will mature on July 31. These sales, therefore, 
would raise $45.6 billion in new cash for the federal
government.

