FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after home, business data
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 2:12 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after home, business data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses early Thursday after weaker-than-expected figures on existing home sales and U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve reinforced the view of slowing U.S. economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 1/32 in price at 102-8/32 with a yield of 1.499 percent, up 0.7 basis point from late on Wednesday.

Prior to the reports on home sales and regional business activity, the 10-year note was down 6/32 in price with a yield of 1.516 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.