TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices erase gains on stocks
July 19, 2012 / 4:42 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Longer-dated prices erase gains on stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Prices on longer-dated U.S. government debt turned lower midday Thursday, erasing modest gains, as a further rise in the U.S. stock market reduced the safe-haven bids for bonds.

Longer-dated Treasuries prices were steady to higher in reaction to disappointing data on housing and regional business activity, which lifted expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower at 102-9/32, yielding 1.501 percent, up 0.8 basis point from late on Wednesday.

The three major Wall Street indexes were higher with the Standard & Poor’s 500 up 0.43 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
