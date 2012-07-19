FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices fall, yields near record lows
July 19, 2012 / 8:02 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices fall, yields near record lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. government
bond prices fell Thursday as investors were reluctant to make
large bets on further yield falls, after a dramatic rally this
month on slowing global growth saw the debt test record low
yields.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields are trading only 8
basis points higher than a record low of 1.44 percent set on
June 1, which were tested again earlier this week when
surprisingly weak economic data spurred new bond buying.
    Investors are now waiting on further confirmation of the
direction of the economy and whether it will weaken enough to
spur the Federal Reserve into launching a new round of
quantitative easing.
    "It doesn't feel like we're ready to break those record
levels yet," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "It feels like the market is
priced in for weak data."
    New signs of slowing U.S. economic growth on Thursday
initially caused bonds to erase losses, and follow gains in
stocks and other risk assets.
    U.S. jobless claims jumped last week, while existing-home
sales unexpectedly fell. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said
its index of business activity in the Mid-Atlantic region showed
contraction again. 
    That, however, did not stem prices from falling again in the
afternoon.
    Prices dropped after the Treasury saw solid demand for a $15
billion sale of new 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS), which sold at record negative yields of
minus-0.637 percent.
    Analysts attributed the price falls to hedging by dealers
relating to TIPS buying in the auction, where they took around
40 percent of the sale.
    The two-year note yield, meanwhile, touched its lowest level
since late January on growing bets that the Fed would lower the
interest rate it pays banks on excess reserves they deposit with
the Fed, analysts and traders said.
    Thursday's data, while not spurring a broader bond rally,
increased some expectations that the Fed will need to act to
stimulate the economy.
    "These are disappointing data. This pushes the possibility
of QE3 higher," said Wilmer Stith, who co-manages the $300
million Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.
    Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has said that lowering rates on
excess reserves is one possible action the Fed could take to
stimulate growth. Last week the European Central Bank dropped
its deposit rate on excess bank reserves to zero.
    Expectations the Fed would follow the ECB's move pushed the
two-year note yield as low as 0.214 percent, the
lowest level since Jan. 30, according to Reuters data.
    That said, many investors and economists have downplayed the
chances of such a move because it could hurt U.S. money market
funds and disrupt the dollar funding market.
    Increased bets on a cut in interest on excess reserves may
also help a new sale of two-year notes scheduled for next week,
analysts said.
    The Treasury said on Thursday it will sell a combined $99
billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week,
starting on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
