#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-30-year bonds add to earlier gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year government bonds rose 1 point early Friday, adding to earlier gains, as a disappointing auction of Spanish debt on Thursday intensified worries that the euro zone’s fourth biggest economy might need a full-blown bailout.

The yield on 10-year Spanish government debt rose above 7 percent, a borrowing threshold that traders consider unsustainable.

The U.S. long bond was trading up 1-2/32 at 109-3/32 in price with a yield of 2.562 percent, down 5 basis points from late on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
