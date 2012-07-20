TREASURIES-Prices rise on renewed Europe worries

* Greece worries rekindle safe-haven bid for bonds * Two-year yield hovers at 5-1/2-month lows * Fed to sell $7 billion to $8 billion in short-dated debt By Richard Leong NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as renewed worries about the euro zone's fiscal troubles fed safe-haven bids for bonds, nudging their yields near historic lows. Asked if Greece could stay in the euro, a German newspaper report quoted a member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union in the German coalition government as saying euro zone countries should comply with agreed reforms or leave the currency bloc. The comment stoked worries about Greece's ability to obtain more financial aid if it seeks to renegotiate the bailout agreed earlier this year. The European Central Bank said on Friday Greek government bonds will be ineligible for banks to use as collateral to borrow from the ECB from July 25. Nervousness about Greece resulted in selling of the euro and selling in Spanish and Italian debt, which in turn caused a wave of buying in Treasuries, German Bunds and other low-risk assets. Spanish 10-year government yield rose above 7 percent, a threshold which is seen as unsustainable for the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy. Adding to demand for Treasuries was nagging concern about a slowing U.S. economy, which may warrant further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, traders and analysts said. "The economic data continue to disappoint," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. This week's data on flagging consumer spending and business activity led several Wall Street firms to downgrade their already weak outlook on U.S. gross domestic product growth in the second and third quarters. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke acknowledged the deceleration in economic growth at his semiannual testimony before Congress this week. He said the U.S. central bank is prepared to act if the economy deteriorates further but was short on details. Traders have been betting the Fed would embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as QE3 and/or would lower the interest it pays banks on their excess reserves. Both moves are seen as among tools the Fed has left to stimulate the economy. Speculation on a possible cut in the interest rate on excess reserves has pushed the two-year Treasury yield to its lowest level since late January. The two-year note yield was at 0.218 percent on Friday, unchanged on the day and about 2 basis points lower on the week. Analysts and traders noted a drop in trading volume from Thursday and the moves so far were driven by program trades. "The volume is not great. It seems to be related to small algorithmic trades," Mitsubishi's Roth said. Among longer maturities, benchmark 10-year notes were trading up 11/32 in price at 102-16/32. The 10-year yield was 1.472 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Thursday and within striking distance of a historic low of 1.44 percent set on June 1. The 30-year bond was up more than 1 point at 109-3/32, yielding 2.561 percent, down 5 basis points from Thursday's close. The 30-year yield is on track to decline for a fourth straight week, which would match a streak last seen in August 2011. Meanwhile, the Fed is scheduled to sell $7 billion to $8 billion in Treasuries that mature in Sept 2014 to April 2015.