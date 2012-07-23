TREASURIES-Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows

* Spanish region of Murcia looks set to ask for help * Benchmark yields at record low of 1.4 percent * Creditors to check on Greece this week By Chris Reese NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell to new record lows on Monday as concern the euro zone's debt crisis is spiraling out of control led investors to seek out the relative safety of U.S. government debt. U.S. bond yields have fallen as economic growth loses traction and investors increase bets the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus in a bid to reignite growth and encourage new lending. Fresh fears over Europe's debt crisis sparked a rush to safe haven bonds after Murcia looked set to become the second Spanish region to seek help from the central government, sending Spain's debt yields to record highs. Spain's 10-year government debt yield was trading above 7 percent, at a level investors see as unsustainable. Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on Friday it needed help and media reported more regions were likely to follow suit. Investors increasingly fear the country will soon seek a full-blown bailout. "It all goes back to Europe," said David Coard, head of fixed income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York, adding, "Europe continues to be in crisis, and as long as that crisis continues there will be that flight to quality bid for Treasuries." Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.44 percent, down from 1.46 percent late Friday. Benchmark yields on Monday touched 1.40 percent, a record low. Spain was not the only economic worry on investors' minds. A planned visit by Greece's troika of creditors -- the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- to the country this week added to nervousness over the region, with many investors continuing to fear an eventual Greek exit from the euro zone. Greece has slid off course from its fiscal and economic reform targets, and the man in charge of privatizing state enterprises resigned last week in despair at delays. The European Central Bank has also stopped accepting Athens' bonds as collateral for lending to Greek banks. U.S. Treasuries have benefited from a relative scarcity of high-grade debt, as well as expectations that the Fed will further support bonds through new debt purchases. Benchmark yields have fallen nearly a full percentage point since March, when they traded as high as 2.40 percent. "The market is responding to the ongoing stresses in Europe," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in Stamford, Connecticut. Thirty-year bonds on Monday traded 24/32 higher in price to yield 2.51 percent, down from 2.55 percent late Friday. Bonds touched a new record low yield on Monday at 2.48 percent. The Treasuries buying on Monday was also notable as it comes ahead of auctions of a total of $99 billion of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Williams' Coard said. Investors typically will try to cheapen Treasuries prices heading into and during such auction weeks.