FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Europe fears push US debt yields to new lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Spanish region of Murcia looks set to ask for help
    * Benchmark yields at record low of 1.4 percent
    * Creditors to check on Greece this week

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt yields fell
to new record lows on Monday as concern the euro zone's debt
crisis is spiraling out of control led investors to seek out the
relative safety of U.S. government debt.
    U.S. bond yields have fallen as economic growth loses
traction and investors increase bets the Federal Reserve will
launch new stimulus in a bid to reignite growth and encourage
new lending. 
    Fresh fears over Europe's debt crisis sparked a rush to safe
haven bonds after Murcia looked set to become the second Spanish
region to seek help from the central government, sending Spain's
debt yields to record highs. 
    Spain's 10-year government debt yield was
trading above 7 percent, at a level investors see as
unsustainable. 
    Spain's heavily indebted eastern region of Valencia said on
Friday it needed help and media reported more regions were
likely to follow suit. Investors increasingly fear the country
will soon seek a full-blown bailout.
    "It all goes back to Europe," said David Coard, head of
fixed income sales and trading at The Williams Capital Group in
New York, adding, "Europe continues to be in crisis, and as long
as that crisis continues there will be that flight to quality
bid for Treasuries."     
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in price
to yield 1.44 percent, down from 1.46 percent late Friday.
Benchmark yields on Monday touched 1.40 percent, a record low.
    Spain was not the only economic worry on investors' minds.
    A planned visit by Greece's troika of creditors -- the
European Union, European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund -- to the country this week added to nervousness
over the region, with many investors continuing to fear an
eventual Greek exit from the euro zone.
    Greece has slid off course from its fiscal and economic
reform targets, and the man in charge of privatizing state
enterprises resigned last week in despair at delays. The
European Central Bank has also stopped accepting Athens' bonds
as collateral for lending to Greek banks. 
    U.S. Treasuries have benefited from a relative scarcity of
high-grade debt, as well as expectations that the Fed will
further support bonds through new debt purchases.
    Benchmark yields have fallen nearly a full percentage point
since March, when they traded as high as 2.40 percent.
    "The market is responding to the ongoing stresses in
Europe," said Chris Ahrens, interest rate strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    Thirty-year bonds on Monday traded 24/32 higher
in price to yield 2.51 percent, down from 2.55 percent late
Friday. Bonds touched a new record low yield on Monday at 2.48
percent.
    The Treasuries buying on Monday was also notable as it comes
ahead of auctions of a total of $99 billion of two-year,
five-year and seven-year notes on Tuesday, Wednesday and
Thursday, Williams' Coard said.
    Investors typically will try to cheapen Treasuries prices
heading into and during such auction weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.