TREASURIES-Prices ease but yields hold near record lows
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices ease but yields hold near record lows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Yields hover just above Tuesday's record lows
    * U.S. new home sales data disappoints
    * Five-year note auction has record low yield

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
eased marginally on Wednesday as expectations central banks will
have to move further to stem slowing economic growth spurred
some tentative buying of riskier assets, at the cost of
lower-risk U.S. government debt.
    Yields, however, remained very near record lows. Price
losses were limited by data showing weak new housing starts last
month and by investor efforts to push for price concessions as
the Treasury auctions $99 billion of new debt this week.
    Treasury yields have been pushed down by the global growth
concerns, worries Spain will need a massive financial bailout on
top of a bank rescue plan already in place, and worries that
Greece's debt woes could eventually force the country's exit
from the euro zone.
    Yields on Spanish and Italian debt retreated slightly on
Wednesday from the record highs hit on Tuesday, and some U.S.
stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average
 breaking a three-day losing streak. 
    "We continue to be following what Spain and Italy are doing
and what equities are doing, and you are seeing a little bit of
a risk-on move today," said Rick Klingman, managing director of
Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 3/32
lower in price to yield 1.41 percent, up from a record low of
1.39 percent reached on Tuesday.
 
     Increasingly disappointing economic data globally has
raised bets on more central bank actions around the world.
    In the United States, investors are watching for signs of
further stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Fed officials have
already started to think about new tools they could use beyond a
possible third round of quantitative easing to spur growth.
 
    Separately, data showed new U.S. home sales in June fell by
the most in more than a year, suggesting a setback for the
budding housing market recovery. 
    Some investors expect a relative lack of safe-haven assets
and Europe's ongoing problems to maintain solid demand for
Treasuries, even as yields hit record lows.
    "There's a general absence of risk-free assets in the world
and there is huge demand for risk-free assets in uncertain
times, so we continue to see regular demand for Treasuries,"
said Robert Bayston, a portfolio manager at Standish Mellon in
Boston.
    That said, the low returns and the risk, even if unlikely,
that yields could back up again quickly are keeping some
investors on the sidelines.
    "We're not inclined to add a lot of Treasury exposure at
these levels," Bayston said. "We think Treasury valuations are
stretched, but clearly they can maintain that for quite some
time."
    Investors were pushing for some concessions from the lofty
price levels in light of Treasury auctions this week. A total of
$35 billion of five-year notes were sold at a record low yield
on Wednesday, following on a record low yield in the sale of $35
billion of two-year notes on Tuesday.
    The Treasury will sell $29 billion of seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    Meanwhile, Treasuries also were undermined by weakness in
German bunds, which have been worsening since Moody's Investors
Service on Monday changed its outlook for Germany, the
Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable.
    The rating action added to concerns the countries will face
higher costs from bailing out struggling countries in the euro
zone, like Greece.
    U.S. bonds typically fall in concert with German government
debt, though in recent weeks Treasuries have benefited from an
outflow from even the safest euro zone countries.
    The record low yields pushed down borrowing costs throughout
the fixed income world, as IBM Corp on Wednesday priced
the first 10-year coupon inside of 2 percent - grabbing the
all-time low-coupon record for that maturity with an
impressively low 1.875 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
