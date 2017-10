NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended price declines and yields rose after data showed that new orders for a range of long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in June and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 1.43 percent, up from 1.42 percent before the data.