NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose to session highs after data showed that U.S. consumer sentiment increased in July compared to a preliminary estimate in the middle of the month.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 16/32 in price to yield 1.50 percent, the highest in a week. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-7/32 in price to yield 2.57 percent, also the highest in a week.