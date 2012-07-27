TREASURIES-Yields climb on hopes of more Europe stimulus

* Expectations rise for more ECB stimulus * US Q2 GDP not as grim as some expected * 10-year note yield highest in three weeks By Chris Reese NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second session and yields rose to the highest in over two weeks on Friday as hopes the European Central Bank will launch new stimulus measures sparked risk taking and reduced demand for safe-haven debt. Bonds began the day lower after French newspaper Le Monde reported that the ECB and euro zone governments were preparing coordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. ECB President Mario Draghi will meet with Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann to discuss several measures, including bond purchases, to help the euro zone, according to a Bloomberg report. The ECB is set to meet next week. Treasuries fell on Thursday after Draghi pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse. Lessened fears the European debt crisis will end in disaster spurred investors to take on more risk, and stocks indexes gained more than 1 percent, while lower-risk Treasuries fell. The risk-on trade "is all predicated on ECB hopes or euro zone hopes," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. Thirty-year bonds bore the brunt of the selling, trading 2-11/32 lower in price to yield 2.61 percent, up from 2.50 percent late Thursday. Bonds posted the biggest two-day gain in yield since early June. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 29/32 lower in price to yield 1.54 percent, the highest since July 10 and up from 1.44 percent late on Thursday. Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday, but were on track for the biggest weekly gain in five weeks. Treasuries prices extended early losses after a government report on second-quarter growth was not as bad as some analysts and traders had feared, and perhaps unlikely to prompt the Federal Reserve to launch a new round of stimulus when it meets next week. U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday. "The report was a little bit better than what some people feared. I think some people were getting nervous that it would be sub-one percent," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. Investors will be watching for signs that the Fed will launch a new bond purchase program if the economy continues to weaken, though many analysts and traders see it as unlikely that the central bank will launch a program as soon as next week. The GDP data nonetheless points to a worsening picture for the U.S. economy in the second half of the year, where investors will also face uncertainty around the November presidential election and the so-called "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax increases that are set to take effect in January 2013. "The second half of the year is going to be a very challenging one given a lot of the sentiment issues we are dealing with," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. Investors are still grappling with $99 billion in new two-year, five-year and seven-year notes sold this week, which is adding to the drop in bond prices, said Comiskey. "We're digesting a lot of supply," he said. The Federal Reserve also sold $7.93 billion in three-year notes on Friday as part of its Operation Twist program, where it funds purchases of longer-dated debt with sales of short-term notes. Record-low Treasury yields have been having impacts across fixed income markets this week. Colgate-Palmolive on Friday priced a 10-year coupon at 1.95 percent, which was the second lowest level ever, behind IBM Corp which priced a coupon of the same maturity at 1.875 percent on Wednesday.