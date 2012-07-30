TREASURIES-Prices rise after last week's sell-off

* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday * Some say ECB, Fed still likely to hold fire for now * U.S. jobs data due Friday expected to show 100,000 new jobs By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday before three major central bank policy meetings, following a sell-off last week when signals that the European Central Bank would move to stimulate growth curbed demand for safe-haven debt. The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and the European Central Bank and Bank of England meet on Thursday. Traders are assessing prospects for stimulative monetary measures. ECB President Mario Draghi last week signaled more action to address the euro zone growth crisis. Data due on Tuesday is expected to show the euro zone's jobless rate rose to 11.2 percent in June from 11.1 percent in May. Some analysts say neither the U.S. Federal Reserve nor the ECB will buy more bonds at this juncture. On Monday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 4/32 in price, their yields easing to 1.54 percent from 1.55 percent late on Friday, the latter the highest since July 10. Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday. "Treasuries are likely to remain locked in lower rate ranges as U.S. and global growth continues to disappoint," said William O'Donnell, managing director and head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. Meanwhile, investors are sorting out prospects of European Union/ECB and Fed actions to support growth. Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6 percent for the first time since April at an auction on Monday, on hopes for a stronger response to the economic crisis from policymakers. Spanish and Italian yields retreated from peaks hit early last week after Draghi said the ECB would do whatever was needed to protect the euro from collapse, including tackling high government funding costs. On Monday, 30-year bonds, which bore the brunt of last week's sell-off, were up 20/32, their yields easing to 2.61 percent from 2.64 percent late Friday. A generous helping of key U.S. economic data is due this week, including June personal income and spending data, a July regional manufacturing report, the July consumer confidence index, nationwide surveys of manufacturing and non-manufacturing activity, the ADP report on private sector job growth, and the all-important monthly employment figures, due Friday from the U.S. Labor Department. U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 1.5 percent annual rate between April and June, the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2011, the Commerce Department said on Friday. O'Donnell said Treasury yields could retest support levels at 0.31 percent in two-year yields, 0.76 percent in 5-year yields, "possibly" 1.80 percent in 10-year yields, and the 2.78 percent to 2.80 percent region in 30-year yields.