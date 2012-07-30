TREASURIES-Prices up before central bank meetings this week

* Fed meets Tuesday-Wednesday, ECB and BoE on Thursday * ECB Draghi cited to support idea of ECB action * Fed expected to sound dovish By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday ahead of three central bank policy meetings this week as traders focused on whether policymakers will take steps aimed at stimulating economic growth. The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the European Central Bank and Bank of England meet on Thursday. Action by the central banks could favor riskier assets, to the detriment of safe-haven Treasuries. But they could also favor riskier assets and Treasuries simultaneously, especially if they include more bond purchases by the Fed in the open market. Views are mixed, however, on how much action central bankers will undertake this week to address slow economic growth. Some believe the Fed will hold its fire and mainly offer markets dovish language and the hope of further action if conditions warrant. Others believe the Fed could undertake one or more steps, including purchases of bonds in the open market. After forceful remarks from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on protecting the euro zone last week, which boosted riskier assets and sparked a two-day sell-off in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, some analysts believe the ECB must take action this week or risk disappointment that could send sovereign yields for some euro zone nations unacceptably high. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney "expects action from the Fed and the ECB this week," said Charles Reinhard, managing director and global investment strategist at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York. "With Draghi saying the ECB will do what it takes, we presume they will be purchasing bonds," he said. "In doing so, the ECB will be catching up to the curve after previously being behind the curve." Data due on Tuesday is expected to show the euro zone's jobless rate rose to 11.2 percent in June from 11.1 percent in May. Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, which has over $330 billion in assets under management, took a different view, saying ECB action might not be immediate, but that the Fed might be assertive. A "panic selloff" in Treasuries occurred on Friday, he said, on the view that the European Union was reaching consensus on an aggressive spread of stimulus measures. "What the markets are realizing coming into this week is there's going to be a wait; it's going to take time for the Europeans to get their ducks in a row," Tipp said. "In that vacuum, given the supply-demand imbalance in Treasuries, anxiety is going to kick in and pull Treasury yields lower." But the Fed could very well take further measures to stimulate the economy, any of which could impact the U.S. bond market, he said. "Decreasing the interest rate on overnight excess reserves, pushing out the time horizon for when they might eventually raise interest rates, and last but not least, simply reverting to more open market purchases - any or all of these steps would put further downward pressure on Treasury yields," Tipp said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 09/32 in price on Monday, with their yields easing to 1.52 percent from 1.55 percent late on Friday. The yield on Friday was the highest since July 10. Yields hit a record low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds, which bore the brunt of last week's sell-off, were up 30/32 after rising more than a point earlier in the session. Their yields eased to 2.59 percent from 2.64 percent late Friday. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year funding costs fell below 6 percent for the first time since April at an auction on Monday, on hopes for a stronger response to the economic crisis from policymakers. Spanish and Italian yields retreated from peaks hit early last week after Draghi said the ECB would do whatever was needed to protect the euro from collapse, including tackling high government funding costs. The corporate bond market was active, and rate lock unwinds associated with those deals may also have let yields ease, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "The rise in yields on Friday created some opportunities for some buy-and-hold investors who were in cash," said Matt Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, which oversees about $12 billion in assets. "New issuance is wide open right now," he said. "You have benchmark names which don't issue that often. The appetite for them is good." Subdued U.S. economic reports continue to favor lower U.S. Treasury yields, participants said. "We get employment data on Friday and if the number is on consensus and you expect no Fed action this week, that's still pretty bullish for Treasuries from a safe-haven perspective," Lyngen said.