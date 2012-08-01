FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds pare losses after FOMC statement
August 1, 2012

TREASURIES-Bonds pare losses after FOMC statement

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices pared earlier losses on Wednesday after Federal Reserve policy-makers issued a statement after a two-day meeting that acknowledged a weakening U.S. economy but they did not offer more monetary stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.497 percent, up 2.7 basis points from Tuesday’s close.

The 30-year bond was trading 12/32 lower for a yield 2.567 percent yield, up 1.7 basis points from Tuesday. It was briefly unchanged, erasing its earlier loss of nearly 1 point in price.

