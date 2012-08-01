FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* FOMC acknowledges slowing in U.S. economic growth
    * ISM factory index below 50 for second straight month
    * Eyes on possible action from ECB after Draghi remarks
    * U.S. to sell $72 billion in debt in quarterly refunding


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve offered no new monetary
stimulus for now even though policy-makers acknowledged a recent
slowing in the U.S. economy and stubbornly high unemployment.
    The U.S. central bank did leave the door open to do more to
help the economy in its latest policy statement but it was not
prepared yet to embark on a third round of quantitative easing
in the form of large-scale bond purchases, known as QE3, or to
cut the interest it pays banks on excess reserves they deposit
with the Fed.  
    Some traders had speculated the Fed might at least extend
its near-zero interest rate pledge into 2015 from late 2014
after its two-day policy meeting. 
    "There were no signs of panic, none at all. Expectations for
more QE, in the minority we suspect, were disappointed, and
expectations for extending the forward guidance, in the
majority, were also disappointed," said Eric Green, global head
of rates and FX research/strategy at TD Securities in New York.
    The latest FOMC statement initially brought a flurry of
Treasuries purchases, briefly erasing the earlier losses on the
30-year bond, when traders had thought the Fed's downgraded
outlook would result in more Fed stimulus. 
    But the market bounce soon faded when investors concluded
Fed policy-makers need to see further deterioration in the
economy, which is still growing, albeit at an anemic 1.5 percent
clip in the second quarter.
    "They don't like the trend, but they haven't seen the trend
long enough to act," said Matthew Pallai, who co-manages the
$982 million JPMorgan Multi-Sector Income Fund in New
York. "It really shows how data-dependent the Fed has become."
    Wednesday's U.S. manufacturing data from the Institute for
Supply Management, similar to other recent U.S. economic data,
fed the notion of a slowing U.S. economy that warrants more Fed
stimulus.
    The ISM index on U.S. manufacturing activity was stuck below
the 50 threshold for a second straight month. A reading below
means the factory sector is contracting. 
    However, a pair of reports on private employment and
construction spending suggested the deterioration in the economy
since the first quarter was not as severe as some feared.
  
    On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
 were 13/32 lower at 102-4/32 with their yields at
1.515 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Tuesday.
    The 30-year bond was down 26/32 point in price
at 108-16/32, yielding 2.588 percent, up 3.8 basis points from
Tuesday's close, while the two-year note was down
1/32 with a yield at 0.235 percent, up 2 basis points from
Tuesday.
    With the FOMC statement out of the way, investors will turn
to the European Central Bank whose policy-makers will convene on
Thursday. They await to see whether ECB will take bold measures
as hinted by its President Mario Draghi last Friday. 
    Draghi pledged the ECB will do whatever is necessary to save
the euro zone, whose future is in doubt due to its festering
debt crisis. His comments unleashed heavy selling in Treasuries,
German Bunds and other safe-haven investments, pushing benchmark
yields to three-week highs.
    "Europe is more of a question than the U.S. anyway," said
JPMorgan's Pallai.
    On the supply front, the Treasury Department as expected
said it will sell a combined $72 billion in coupon-bearing debt
next week as a part of its August refunding.
    The sales of the $32 billion in three-year notes
 ; $24 billion in 10-year debt and
$16 billion in 30-year bonds are expected to
raise $17 billion in new money for the federal coffer. They will
raise cash to refund investors on $54.2 billion worth of
maturing government debt.

