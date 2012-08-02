FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds briefly edge up after ECB keeps rates unchanged
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds briefly edge up after ECB keeps rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries briefly edged higher on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept key interest rates unchanged.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note posted a 2/32 rise in price on the day, erasing an earlier loss of 1/32. It then erased that gain and returned to a loss of 1/32. Its yield stood at 1.53 percent.

The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, waiting to see whether inflation and the euro zone economy slow further before deciding on any fresh cut in borrowing costs. Euro zone inflation held steady at 2.4 percent in July - just above the ECB’s target of close to, but below 2 percent.

