TREASURIES-Bonds turn higher after ECB Draghi's comments

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased losses and turned higher on Thursday after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a post-meeting news conference.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 10/32 in price before the ECB news conference, was up 3/32 afterwards. Its yield stood at 1.51 percent, down from 1.53 percent Wednesday.

The bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt was said to derive from disappointment the ECB had not announced a dramatic new program to support the euro and euro zone economies.