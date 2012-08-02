FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* ECB disappoints after Draghi's vow last week
    * Treasuries recoup losses tied to Fed's own inaction
    * Investors turn focus to Friday's U.S. payroll report


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on
Thursday after the European Central Bank offered no bold plan to
shore up the euro zone's banking system and the finances of
weaker euro zone members, rekindling bids for low-risk
government debt.
    ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would
gear up to buy Italian and Spanish bonds in the open market, but
only after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to
do the same. 
    Draghi had raised hopes for an aggressive scheme from the
ECB last Friday when he vowed the ECB would do whatever was 
necessary to prevent a euro zone collapse. 
    "The ECB just failed to live up to expectations that were
built up last week. It's all talk and no action from the ECB,"
said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney
Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    It was a second straight day that a major central bank
disappointed investors who had bet on more stimulus.
    On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it is prepared
to act if the economy deteriorates further. But it refrained
from embarking on a third round of bond purchases, dubbed QE3,
or extending its pledge of near-zero interest rates beyond into
2015.
    The U.S. central bank, economists say, is buying time to lay
the groundwork for further monetary easing possibly at its next
policy meeting, on Sept. 12 to 13. 
    Fed policy-makers are watching for more evidence that the
slowing in the U.S. economy since the first quarter is not
temporary. They signaled in their policy statement on Wednesday
that the economy needs more help, but are cognizant that each
round of monetary stimulus provides less bang for the buck,
analysts said.
    "When interest rates are already so low, more policy
accommodation is ineffectual," said Komal Sri-Kumar, chief
global strategist at TCW Group in Los Angeles, which has $127
billion in assets under management.
    Stubbornly high unemployment, which stood at 8.2 percent in
June, has been a source of disappointment to the Fed and to
economists. Investors are awaiting the government's monthly
payrolls report for July at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday,
which economists expect will show 100,000 jobs were added, half
the level seen required to lower the jobless rate. 
    With the likelihood of more central bank action in the
foreseeable future to counter further economic weakness in
Europe and the United States, investors embraced the perceived
safety of U.S. and German government debt.
    "I don't see a threat of inflation. There is a sense of
panic among global investors," Sri-Kumar said.
    In heavy, volatile trading, the benchmark 10-year Treasury
note was last 11/32 higher in price at 102-13/32.
The 10-year yield fell nearly 4 basis points at 1.485 percent,
roughly 10 basis points above the record low set last week.
    The 30-year bond was up 30/32 at 109-7/32,
recouping all of Wednesday's drop. The 30-year yield was about 5
basis points lower on the day at 2.550 percent and 11 basis
points above the record low set a week ago.
    U.S. Treasuries lagged German Bunds in the scramble for
safe-haven bonds. The yield premium on 10-year Treasuries above
10-year Bunds grew to 19.9 basis points, up 7 basis points from
late on Wednesday and the highest level in over a week.
    In contrast, the three major Wall Street stock indexes
   fell, with the Standard & Poor's 500 down
1 percent. 
    In the absence of fresh ECB action, Spanish and Italian
government bond yields  rose, with
yields on the Spanish 10-year bonds topping 7 percent and the
yields on Italy's 10-year hitting 6.31 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.