NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to more than two points on Friday as stock market strength following news of stronger U.S. job growth in July drew investors away from safe-haven Treasuries.

The 30-year Treasury bond was down 2-9/32 in price, its yield rising to 2.66 percent from 2.55 percent late on Thursday.