TREASURIES-Prices edge higher with eyes on Europe debt crisis

* Investors continue to watch European debt crisis * U.S. to sell $72 billion of new debt this week * Benchmark yields just below a four-week peak By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Monday, taking back a little of last week's losses as investors looked for clarity on the euro zone's latest crisis-fighting measures. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank was working on steps to cut the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy. Germany opposes the ECB resuming its bond buying program, and it is unclear how the resources of the yet-to-be-ratified ESM permanent rescue fund will be boosted. While Spain and Italy's borrowing costs dipped on Monday they remained at levels considered unsustainable, with Spain's 10-year debt trading with a yield just below 7 percent. Meanwhile, officials said inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the ECB -- known as the troika -- found Greece has made progress in locating budget cuts needed to continue its bailout program, but not all work is done and international inspectors will return in September for a final verdict. Along with watching events out of Europe, investors were mulling how much demand there will be for $72 billion of U.S. government debt supply this week. The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs. U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed traders who had bet the Federal Reserve was ready to embark on a third round of economic stimulus soon. The report showed U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July and analysts said this should give the Fed time to consider its options to foster economic growth. "The back-up in rates (late last week), while sharp by recent standards, still left 10-year yields below 1.60 percent so it is difficult to argue the tone-shift reflected any broader change in demand for U.S. Treasuries," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. After what Jefferies & Co chief financial economist Ward McCarthy called the "volatility-fest" last week, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were trading 7/32 higher in price to yield 1.54 percent, down from 1.57 percent late on Friday, the latter just below a four-week peak. "Yields are at levels that have tended to attract buyers," McCarthy said. However, while yields rose last week they remain not far off a record low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25. Thirty-year bonds were trading 13/32 higher in price to yield 2.63 percent, down from 2.65 percent late Friday.