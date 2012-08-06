TREASURIES-Prices inch up as investors eye Europe, US debt sale

* U.S. to sell $72 billion of new debt this week * Benchmark yields just below a four-week peak By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday, reclaiming some ground lost in recent sessions ahead of debt sales later in the week that could underscore just how much investors are willing to pay for safety amid global uncertainty. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said the bank was working on steps to cut borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. "I think a lot of people just used last week's sell-off as a buying opportunity," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco. "We saw some big losses in Treasuries late last week as risk appetite surged." She cautioned, however, that Europe's debt crisis remains far from over and the U.S. economy remains sluggish. Spain and Italy's borrowing costs dipped on Monday, but remained at levels considered unsustainable, with Spain's 10-year debt trading with a yield just below 7 percent. "There's still a lot of risk in the world," Rupert said. Also on investors' radar screen is how much demand there will be for $72 billion of U.S. government debt supply this week. The Treasury will auction $32 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs. U.S. jobs data on Friday disappointed traders who had bet the Federal Reserve was ready to embark on a third round of economic stimulus soon. U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in July, which analysts said should give the Fed time to consider its options to foster economic growth. Last week's "back-up in rates, while sharp by recent standards, still left 10-year yields below 1.60 percent, so it is difficult to argue the tone shift reflected any broader change in demand for U.S. Treasuries," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. After what Jefferies & Co chief financial economist Ward McCarthy called a "volatility-fest" last week, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were trading 08/32 higher in price to yield 1.541 percent, down from 1.57 percent late on Friday, which was just below a four-week peak. "Yields are at levels that have tended to attract buyers," McCarthy said. Yields still remain not far off a record low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25. Thirty-year bonds were trading 14/32 higher in price to yield 2.629 percent, down from 2.65 percent late Friday.