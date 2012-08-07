FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bonds trade a point lower in price
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bonds trade a point lower in price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point lower in price with yields touching session highs on Tuesday morning as investors pushed for price concessions ahead of the auction of $72 billion of new debt this week.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-1/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.70 percent, marking the highest yield since July 6 and up from 2.65 percent late Monday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, up from 1.56 percent late Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.