TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bonds trade a point lower in price

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds traded over a point lower in price with yields touching session highs on Tuesday morning as investors pushed for price concessions ahead of the auction of $72 billion of new debt this week.

Thirty-year bonds were trading 1-1/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.70 percent, marking the highest yield since July 6 and up from 2.65 percent late Monday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 1.61 percent, up from 1.56 percent late Monday.