TREASURIES-Prices edge higher as Europe worries prevail

* Treasury to sell $24 billion of 10-year notes * German debt auction met with strong demand By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher in safe-haven demand due to caution over the euro zone debt crisis as stocks dipped following three days of gains. A strong auction of German debt reinforced a rebound in the German Bund, as post-European Central Bank meeting euphoria was dampened by the need for details on when and how any potential crisis help in the European debt crisis may take place. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the 7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for ECB intervention. U.S. and German government debt are viewed as safe haven investments versus riskier markets such as stocks. Equities often falter on investor concerns over the eventual outcome of the euro zone crisis. On Wall Street, benchmark stock markets indices dipped more than 0.2 percent at the open as traders awaited more signals about central bank action in support of a stalling global economy. U.S. Treasury debt price gains were kept in check on Wednesday however heading into the sale of $24 billion of 10-year Treasury notes. Traders typically move to cheapen Treasury prices going into such auctions. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down marginally from 1.63 percent late Tuesday and not far off a record low of 1.38 percent reached late last month. Yields are well off the recent high of 2.40 percent touched in March. "Economic forecasts have been slashed in recent weeks as evidence has mounted suggesting Europe's economic problems are already weighing on U.S. economic growth," said John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although the ECB has outlined plans to buy sovereign debt alongside the euro zone's bailout funds, it will not happen before September and not unless either Spain or Italy first ask to access the funds, something that will involve submitting to strict supervision. Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. non farm productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter. The Treasury sold $32 billion of three-year Treasury notes on Tuesday, and will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday to meet its quarterly refunding needs.