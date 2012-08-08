TREASURIES-Prices steady ahead of 10-year notes auction

* Treasury to sell $24 billion of 10-year notes * Germany debt auction met with strong demand * US second-quarter productivity stronger than expected By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Wednesday as investor efforts to undermine prices ahead of the auction of 10-year Treasury notes were offset by safe-haven demand amid lingering caution over the euro zone debt crisis. The Treasury will sell $24 billion of 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday as part of $72 billion of new debt supply this week. Investors often push for lower Treasuries prices going into such auctions. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading unchanged in price to yield 1.63 percent, 25 basis points off a record low of 1.38 percent touched late last month. But yields are well below the recent high of 2.40 percent seen in March. Treasuries prices slid on Tuesday, driving benchmark yields to their highest in a month. "The longevity of the current retracement phase will be in focus on approach to today's supply, as resistance at 1.62 is tested," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets in New York. Ahead of Wednesday's auction, 10-year notes in the when-issued market were trading with a yield of 1.66 percent. An auction of 10-year notes in July brought a record low yield of 1.46 percent. The U.S. Treasury auctioned $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday as part of its quarterly refunding needs. A strong auction of German debt on Wednesday reinforced a rebound in the German Bund, as post-European Central Bank meeting euphoria was dampened by the need for details on when and how any potential help in the European debt crisis may take place. Ten-year Spanish government bond yields briefly touched the 7 percent danger level on the growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a bailout, which would open the door for ECB intervention. Although the ECB has outlined plans to buy sovereign debt alongside the euro zone's bailout funds, it will not happen before September and not unless either Spain or Italy first ask to access the funds, something that will involve submitting to strict supervision. "Economic forecasts have been slashed in recent weeks as evidence has mounted suggesting Europe's economic problems are already weighing on U.S. economic growth," said John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. Markets were little impacted by data showing U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the second quarter.