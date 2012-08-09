TREASURIES-Debt prices edge down after 30-year bond auction

* Weekly U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall * U.S. trade deficit smallest in 1-1/2 years * Treasury auctions $16 billion of 30-year bonds By Chris Reese and Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices slipped on T hursday but ended the day off session lows after an auction of 30-year bonds capped debt sales for the week. The U.S. Treasury Department sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds o n T hursday at a high yield of 2.825 percent. The bid to cover ratio at 2.41 was below the 2.70 in July's sale. "There have been some people who have been waiting out the market. The market has been going down consistently over the past week," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities. Some analysts said demand was weak, a reversal of last month's strong auctions, in which the 30-year bond fetched a record low yield. But O'Donnell said demand could have been dented in part because many traders and investors are taking summer vacations. "A relatively OK auction was enough to have people say, 'These are appropriate levels, we're through the auction uncertainty, let's put some money to work.'" Despite dropping a full point in price shortly after the auction, 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds pared losses, even rising into and out of positive territory, later in the afternoon. The bond's price slipped 04/32 to yield 2.759 percent, compared with 2.75 percent late o n W ednesday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading with a yield of 1.693 percent, up from a high yield of 1.68 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the notes on Wednesday. Yields are trading at the highest in more than two months. Demand at Wednesday's sale of 10-year notes, based on the bid to cover ratio, was the lowest since August 2009. The Treasury also sold $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday as part of its quarterly refunding. Prices slipped earlier in the session after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week. Treasuries also were undermined by data showing the U.S. trade deficit in June was the smallest in 1-1/2 years as lower oil prices curbed imports. "The jobless claims report looks pretty decent this week after the seasonal adjustment difficulties in July," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York. He noted "the U.S. trade gap narrowed, fueled by an increase in exports - that should be positive for GDP." The data gave some solace to investors worried about a sluggish U.S. economic recovery and eroded the safe-haven appetite for U.S. government debt. "The fear trade seems like it is unwinding a little bit," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts. Still, traders said, uncertainty remains over when the European Central Bank might resume bond purchases to help Spain and Italy.