TREASURIES-Bonds gain on global growth concerns
August 10, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds gain on global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China's July exports grow less then expected
    * US Treasury yields rise on the week
    * US import prices unexpectedly fall in July

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
climbed on Friday, taking back a portion of the week's losses as
investors turned to safe-haven assets after below-forecast
Chinese trade data fueled worries about a slowdown in global
economic growth.
    Investors also bought U.S. government debt in the wake of
auctions of $72 billion of coupon-bearing securities this week
that made up the Treasury's quarterly refunding.
    "It seems to be another risk-off type of move -- the big
component was the weak data out of China which exacerbated fears
of a global slowdown," said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San
Francisco.
    China's exports grew 1.0 percent year-on-year in July, well
below market expectations of an 8.6 percent rise, while imports
grew 4.7 percent, against a 7.2 percent forecast.
 
    Safe-haven buying supported U.S. government debt, and
benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 11/32 higher in price to
yield 1.66 percent, down from 1.69 percent late Thursday.
    Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading with a
yield of 2.75 percent, down from a high yield of 2.83 percent in
an auction of $16 billion of the bonds on Thursday.
    The Treasury's sales of 3-year, 10-year and 30-year
securities this week were met with tepid demand.
    "Treasuries have had a bit of a tough week and you're seeing
a bit of a comeback here, giving buyers a bit of a chance,"
Rupert said, adding "the auctions are out of the way and that is
helping."
    Treasuries also saw support from safe-haven interest due to
worries over the debt crisis in Europe and fears Spain and Italy
may require massive financial bailouts. Economists said even
stalwart Germany was stalling economically and could fall into
recession in the second half of this year. 
    Uncertainty over when the European Central Bank will resume
bond purchases and how effective this will be in lowering
Spanish and Italian yields and easing the euro zone's debt
crisis has underpinned safe-haven Treasuries.
    Despite higher prices on Friday, benchmark yields are up on
the week from 1.57 percent late last Friday, and have been
rising steadily since touching a record low of 1.38 percent on
July 25.
    "We think we can go a little bit higher from here in terms
of how high Treasury yields can go, but there is going to be a
cap because of everything happening in the world," said Scott
DiMaggio, director of global fixed income with AllianceBernstein
in New York.
    "Yields were driven to historical lows in the U.S., Germany,
the U.K. and several other countries, so the market got itself
very long," DiMaggio said, adding that comments from ECB
President Mario Draghi committing to take whatever measures
necessary to save the euro zone had undermined Treasury debt
prices and pushed yields higher in recent weeks.
    However, global economic uncertainty will likely mean yields
will remain at historic lows in coming months, DiMaggio said.
    "Treasuries are going to remain anchored -- can we get to
1.75 percent? Can we get to 2 percent? Yes, probably, but we
think 2 percent would be a cap," he said.
    In the meantime, investors are looking ahead to next week,
when the government will release data on July U.S. retail sales
and consumer prices.
    Markets were little moved on Friday by data showing U.S.
import prices unexpectedly fell in July for the fourth straight
month as costs declined for imported oil, industrial supplies
and many consumer goods.

