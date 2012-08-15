FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed stimulus bets drop
August 15, 2012

TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed stimulus bets drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on
Wednesday as investors reevaluated whether the Federal Reserve
is likely to launch new stimulus when it meets in September, and
as heavy corporate and mortgage bond supply siphoned investors
away from government debt.
    Stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic data and falling
expectations for a new round of U.S. quantitative easing has
lowered demand for safe haven U.S. debt, on Wednesday sending
benchmark 10-year yields to their highest in 2-1/2 months.
    The two previous rounds of quantitative easing focused on
the purchase of a long-term U.S. Treasuries, helping to reduce
their yield and lift their prices.
     At the same time, high expectations that the European
Central Bank will act when it meets in September to buy bonds of
struggling nations including Spain and Italy have eased pressure
on riskier assets and reduced the rush for German and U.S. debt.
    "The economic data and bond prices have people relatively
concerned on whether the Fed is going to be involved in
September or not," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at
CIBC World Markets in New York.
    More aggressive action by the ECB action may soothe markets
and reduce pressure on the U.S. central bank to act when its
policy board is next scheduled to meet on Sept. 12-13. 
    ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the
central bank may start buying government bonds to reduce Spanish
and Italian borrowing costs, but not before September - and only
if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join
the ECB in buying bonds.
    Traders said heavy selling in Asia sent Treasuries prices
lower in overnight trade, as investors reacted to Tuesday's
stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data from July. 
    U.S. bonds temporarily pared gains, however, on Wednesday
after data showed that U.S. consumer prices were flat in July,
which also show no inflation pressures to stem further Fed
action.
    Heavy corporate bonds and mortgage sales have also attracted
investors at the expense of Treasuries, said Tucci. "There has
been a tremendous amount of corporate issuance that has come to
the market ,and it was all frontloaded into the first half of
August," he said.
    Investors have digested almost $40.6 billion in high grade
corporate supply over the last seven days, according to IFR.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
