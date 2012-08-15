TREASURIES-Yields rise on falling Fed bets, calmer Europe

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on W ednesday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines. Stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic data has reduced expectations the Fed will launch a new round of U.S. quantitative easing to stimulate growth. More investors are expecting it may wait for further signs of economic strength before launching new bond purchases. "There are declining expectations of additional assets purchases," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. At the same time, concerns over continuing deterioration in the euro zone has ebbed over the past few weeks as negative headlines recede, easing pressure on riskier assets and reducing the rush for German and U.S. debt. "The lack of bad news means that the path of least resistance is for higher yields," Jersey said. Benchmark 10-year notes rose to two-and-a-half month highs o n W ednesday at 1.78 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. More aggressive action by the European Central Bank may also soothe markets when it meets in September. ECB President Mario Draghi said earlier this month that the central bank may start buying government bonds to reduce Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, but not before September - and only if governments activated the euro zone's bailout funds to join the ECB in buying bonds. Traders said heavy selling in Asia sent Treasuries prices lower in overnight trade as investors reacted to Tuesday's stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data from July. U.S. bonds temporarily pared gains, however, after data showed that U.S. consumer prices were flat in July, with no inflation pressures to stem further Fed action. Heavy corporate bonds and mortgage sales have also attracted investors at the expense of Treasuries. "There has been a tremendous amount of corporate issuance that has come to the market ,and it was all frontloaded into the first half of August," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasury trading at CIBC World Markets in New York. This supply may ebb by week-end, which could ease some of the pressure on Treasuries yields, he added. Investors have digested almost $40.6 billion in high grade corporate supply over the last seven days, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.