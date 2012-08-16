FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Long bond prices fall after Fed buybacks
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Long bond prices fall after Fed buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased most of their earlier price gains on Thursday and long bond prices fell after the Federal Reserve completed its purchase of debt as part of its Operation Twist program.

Treasuries are often bid up before the Fed buys bonds in the program that is designed to lower long-term borrowing costs and stimulate the economy.

The Fed bought $1.95 billion in bonds due 2040 and 2041 on Thursday, from $6.96 billion that was submitted for purchase.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.82 percent, after earlier trading as low as 1.79 percent. Thirty-year bonds fell 1/32 in price to yield 2.93 percent, after earlier falling as low as 2.89 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.