TREASURIES-Yields dip from three-month highs as buyers step in

* Bond yields retreat from 3-month highs * Thin volume exacerbates price moves * Focus on Bernanke Jackson Hole speech as QE3 uncertain * Europe fears ebb, dampening safe haven bid By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields edged down from three-month highs o n T hursday as the recent increase in yields attracted some buyers and as investors weighed the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month. Yields have surged in the past month as economic data improved, reducing bets that the Fed will launch a third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, and as investors covered positions that had bet on further yield declines. Receding concerns about Europe have added to the bond sell-off as investors build hopes that the European Central Bank will take steps, including bond purchases, to reduce potential refunding problems for nations like Spain and Italy as their debt yields spike. "There are questions over whether the data that we've been seeing is enough to keep QE3 off the table," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. Treasuries fluctuated on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher in the latest week. That briefly extended price gains, sending yields to session lows after another report showed that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region shrank in August for the fourth straight month. Traders said foreign investors have been selling Treasuries in overnight sessions this week on the back of strong reports, including U.S. industry output on Wednesday and better-than-expected retail sales on Tuesday. But thin, summer trading volume is also exacerbating the recent price moves. "We'd gotten overdone to the downside in yields and now we've probably gotten a little bit overdone to the upside in yields," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York. He sees yields likely to remain relatively rangebound before Fed chief Ben Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month. "We're only a week or two away from Jackson hole with not a whole lot of information between now and then," he said. Bernanke used his Jackson Hole speech in 2010 to hint at the Fed's second round of quantitative easing and may use the speech again to signal the central bank's plans for its September meeting. EUROPE FEARS EBB Concerns about Europe have ebbed in recent weeks as a dearth of new negative headlines dampened safe-haven asset buying. Investors are now focused on the ECB's September meeting. Spain and Italy will need to request the euro zone bailout funds buy its bonds before the ECB can intervene, and the bailout funds still need to be activated before making any purchases. "Asking for a bailout is not always a positive development," said Societe Generale's Murphy. "There is probably some complacency over what's transpiring for Europe come the middle of September and that might be the reason the market firms back up again." Benchmark 10-year notes yields fell to 1.81 percent after trading as high as 1.86 percent overnight, their 200-day moving average and the highest level since May 11. The yields have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. Buyers have been stepping in at key technical levels, including the 1.86 percent area, said Murphy.