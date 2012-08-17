TREASURIES-Yields drop but still near three-month highs

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries debt edged down from three-month highs on Friday but remained at the upper end of their recent trading range as investors lowered bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month. Improving economic data has reduced some expectations that the Fed will announce a third round of quantitative easing in September, with the central bank instead seen as more likely to await further data on the strength of the economy. At the same time Europe's debt crisis has appeared to calm down over recent weeks, reducing demand for safe-haven debt. "We haven't heard anything out of Europe, the data in the U.S. has stabilized, and people are saying that QE3 is not happening now and that's reflected probably in the yields," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's highly anticipated speech at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month. Thin trading conditions as many traders take summer vacations also is seen exacerbating Treasuries price and yield moves. Benchmark 10-year note yields traded on Friday at 1.82 percent, up from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. The notes have tested resistance at around 1.86 percent in recent days, just below their 200-day moving average, as foreign investors sold bonds in overnight sessions.