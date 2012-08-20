TREASURIES-Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Monday after yields rose to three-month highs on stronger investor expectations that the European Central Bank will act to stem the euro zone's debt crisis. Treasuries yields have surged in the past month on increased confidence the ECB will take steps to curb the region's debt crisis, including purchasing bonds of struggling nations, including Spain. Expectations have grown since ECB President Mario Draghi said last month the central bank will do "whatever it takes" to save the region from collapse. This reduced demand for safe-haven bonds, including Treasuries and German bunds. "Draghi's comments have served to underpin risk appetite and encourage investors to believe that global central bank action is under way," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New York. Treasuries yields rose in early trading on Monday after the German magazine, Der Spiegel, said the ECB was considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of struggling euro zone country's bonds. They then pared losses after an ECB spokesman said it was misleading to report on decisions that still had not been taken. Germany's Bundesbank also on Monday reiterated its opposition to bond purchases. Monday's trading marked a pause in four straight weeks of losses, though volumes were said to be light as many traders took summer vacations. Before last week the market had not fallen in price for four consecutive weeks since December. Benchmark 10-year notes earlier have tested technical support at around 1.86 percent, just below their 200-day moving average, several times over the past three days but have so far failed to break above this level. The notes have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25. They last traded unchanged in price on the day at yields of 1.82 percent. The debt selloff has also occurred as improving U.S. economic data leads investors to reevaluate the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will launch new stimulus when it meets in September. The next focus for the markets will be Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month. The Fed will also release the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting on Wednesday. Some analysts said the recent selling may have run its course. "While rates may have rebounded a little, there are several reasons to be skeptical," said Dimitri Delis, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. "First, the European crisis has not been resolved, but most likely is taking a break from making headline news as August is a popular month for vacationing. Second, while some U.S. economic indicators have shown marginal improvements, others have been painting a more dire picture," Delis said.