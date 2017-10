NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices lost a point and their yields hit session highs on Tuesday as strength in stocks undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.

Thirty-year bonds were trading a point lower to yield 2.98 percent, up from 2.92 percent late Monday, while benchmark 10-year notes were trading 13/32 lower in price to yield 1.86 percent from 1.81 percent.