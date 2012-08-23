FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Longer-dated debt pare losses after data
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Longer-dated debt pare losses after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. government debt prices pared losses early Thursday after data showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, reinforcing the view of a sluggish labor market.

Analysts say this level of filings for jobless benefits will likely leave the unemployment rate above 8 percent, a level which has worried the Federal Reserve and might cause the central bank to embark on more monetary stimulus.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last unchanged in price to yield 1.695 percent. Prior the release of the claims data, they were down 2/32 with a 1.70 yield.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
