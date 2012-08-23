FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices hold steady after U.S. factory data
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices hold steady after U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady early Thursday after a private report suggested the pace of U.S. manufacturing growth unexpectedly accelerated in August, reducing worries about a further slowing in the overall economy.

Financial information firm Markit said its U.S. “flash” manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index edged up to 51.9 in August from 51.4 in July. The August reading marked the first monthly increase in five months.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 2/32 in price to yield 1.683 percent, down 1.2 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
