TREASURIES-Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases
August 23, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices
rose on Thursday as traders bet on more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve, after minutes from its last policy meeting
showed that action might be imminent in a bid to reduce
unemployment.
    Weaker Chinese factory data and worries about Greece's and
Spain's finances also spurred safe-haven bids for bonds.
    The minutes from the Fed's August meeting released on
Wednesday showed the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group is
prepared to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly
soon" unless the economy strengthens significantly.
 
    "Yesterday's minutes definitely caught some people off
guard. I don't think people expected as dovish a statement as we
got," said Justin Lederer, interest rate strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York.
    U.S. government bond yields have risen dramatically over the
past month, as improving data on employment, housing and
manufacturing led investors to reduce expectations that the Fed
would launch a third round of bond purchases when it meets in
September.
    The minutes from the Fed's August meeting, which preceded
the most recent data, have now led investors to reevaluate this
stance as the economy, while improving, remains sluggish.
    "It still doesn't equate to the type of growth that the Fed
officials are looking for, it wasn't robust numbers," Lederer
said.
    Benchmark 10-year notes yields declined on
Thursday to 1.67 percent, down from a three-month high of 1.86
percent on Tuesday. The yields have increased from a record low
of 1.38 percent on July 25.
    "The recent selloff got a little ahead of itself," said
Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private
Wealth Management in Palm Beach, Florida.
    If the Fed does launch a new stimulus program it is seen as
most likely acting in September, or waiting until after
November's election.
    There is dissent among Fed officials over the need for
further easing, however. St. Louis Federal Reserve President
James Bullard told CNBC television that the U.S. economy,
although far from robust, does not need further Fed stimulus.
    "Going along at this slow pace is not enough to justify
gigantic action," he said.
    Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will signal that the central bank is moving closer to
implementing QE3 in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming next week.
    Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag
the Fed's intention on more easing. 
    Treasuries also benefited from safe haven demand on Thursday
as concerns about the euro zone returned.
    Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will seek more leeway
on his country's bailout agreement later this week, while
sources told Reuters Spain is negotiating with its euro zone
partners in an effort to obtain aid. 
 
    Inflation-linked bonds also gained, after the Treasury saw
strong demand for $14 billion in new five-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which sold at record
negative yields.
    The debt priced over 3 basis points lower than where the
notes were trading before the auction, selling for negative
yields of 1.286 percent.

