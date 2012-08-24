FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Fed easing bets feed bond market rise
August 24, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Fed easing bets feed bond market rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Benchmark yields set for biggest drop in 12 weeks
    * General U.S. business spending unexpectedly fell
    * Greek PM visit to Germany spurs safety bids for bonds


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday for a sixth straight session on hopes the Federal Reserve
is poised to embark on a fresh round of bond purchases in a bid
to stimulate the economy.
    Benchmark yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly two
weeks and were set to post their biggest decline in 12 weeks
after hitting a three-month highs earlier this week.
    Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will signal that the central bank is moving closer to
implementing a third-round of quantitative easing, commonly
referred to as QE3, in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming next week.
    Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag
the Fed's intention on more easing. 
    "The market is leaning toward QE3 heading into next week,"
said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rate futures
sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.     
    The minutes on the July 31-Aug 1 Fed policy meeting showed
most Fed policy-makers were worried about the high unemployment
rate, which has been stuck above 8 percent. The minutes released
on Wednesday showed more stimulus would be coming "fairly soon"
unless the economy markedly improves.
    A day later, traders briefly pared their stimulus bets after
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC
television that the U.S. economy has shown some improvement
since that policy meeting. 
    Most data since the last Fed meeting showed some pickup in
U.S. hiring and housing, but most economists said this modest
strengthening will unlikely lift the economy from an anemic
annual pace of 2 percent and deter the Fed from easing further.
    While some parts of the economy have shown resilience, the
manufacturing sector, which had been a bright spot, has softened
since the first quarter. On Friday, the government report showed
general business spending unexpectedly fell 3.4 percent in July,
although overall orders including airplanes and defense
equipment rose by a larger-than-expected 4.2 percent.
 
    Meanwhile, worries whether Greece will stay in the euro also
fed safe-haven bids for bonds, as Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras met with the heads of Germany and France, the two most
powerful members of the 17-nation bloc. 
    Traders have expected Samaras to negotiate leeway on his
country's bailout terms agreed upon earlier this year with the
European Union, European Central Bank and the International
Monetary Fund, known as the troika. This week, this group is
reviewing Greece's progress on reducing its debt, the key to
obtain further financial aid.
    In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed
with French President Francois Holland a day earlier that they
wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone but it must comply with
its fiscal reform targets. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up
10/32 in price, yielding 1.640 percent, down 3 basis points from
late on Thursday.
    The 30-year bond last traded 19/32 higher with a
2.756 percent yield, down 3 basis points from Thursday's close.

