TREASURIES-Fed easing bets feed bond market rise

* Benchmark yields set for biggest drop in 12 weeks * General U.S. business spending unexpectedly fell * Greek PM visit to Germany spurs safety bids for bonds By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday for a sixth straight session on hopes the Federal Reserve is poised to embark on a fresh round of bond purchases in a bid to stimulate the economy. Benchmark yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks and were set to post their biggest decline in 12 weeks after hitting a three-month highs earlier this week. Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal that the central bank is moving closer to implementing a third-round of quantitative easing, commonly referred to as QE3, in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week. Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag the Fed's intention on more easing. "The market is leaning toward QE3 heading into next week," said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rate futures sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago. The minutes on the July 31-Aug 1 Fed policy meeting showed most Fed policy-makers were worried about the high unemployment rate, which has been stuck above 8 percent. The minutes released on Wednesday showed more stimulus would be coming "fairly soon" unless the economy markedly improves. A day later, traders briefly pared their stimulus bets after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC television that the U.S. economy has shown some improvement since that policy meeting. Most data since the last Fed meeting showed some pickup in U.S. hiring and housing, but most economists said this modest strengthening will unlikely lift the economy from an anemic annual pace of 2 percent and deter the Fed from easing further. While some parts of the economy have shown resilience, the manufacturing sector, which had been a bright spot, has softened since the first quarter. On Friday, the government report showed general business spending unexpectedly fell 3.4 percent in July, although overall orders including airplanes and defense equipment rose by a larger-than-expected 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, worries whether Greece will stay in the euro also fed safe-haven bids for bonds, as Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras met with the heads of Germany and France, the two most powerful members of the 17-nation bloc. Traders have expected Samaras to negotiate leeway on his country's bailout terms agreed upon earlier this year with the European Union, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, known as the troika. This week, this group is reviewing Greece's progress on reducing its debt, the key to obtain further financial aid. In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed with French President Francois Holland a day earlier that they wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone but it must comply with its fiscal reform targets. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 10/32 in price, yielding 1.640 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Thursday. The 30-year bond last traded 19/32 higher with a 2.756 percent yield, down 3 basis points from Thursday's close.