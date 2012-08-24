FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices erase gains on report on ECB yield targets
August 24, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices erase gains on report on ECB yield targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains on Friday after Reuters reported the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond purchase program.

Such a move would help contain borrowing costs for Greece, Spain and other debt-laden euro zone members and perhaps inspire confidence among investors that European policy-makers are making progress to contain the region’s festering debt problem.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price at 99-17/32, erasing an earlier gain of 13/32. The 10-year note yield was last 1.67 percent, up from a session low of 1.63 percent.

