NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices returned to positive territory on Friday after news that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a letter to federal lawmakers that there was scope for further monetary stimulus to help the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 3/32 higher in price at 99-20/32. The 10-year yield was 1.664 percent, down 1 basis point from Thursday’s close.