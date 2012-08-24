FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Benchmark yields set for biggest drop in 12 weeks
    * ECB mulls bond program with yield targets - Reuters
    * Fed's Bernanke speaks of more room to act - letter
    * General U.S. business spending fell in July


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This week's U.S. Treasuries
market rally paused on Friday after a report on a possible new
plan to stem Europe's debt crisis offset bets the Federal
Reserve will soon embark on more monetary stimulus.
    Benchmark yields were still on track to post their biggest
decline in 12 weeks ahead of $99 billion in new Treasuries
supply next week. They hit three-month highs this week as some
traders wavered on the view of more Fed stimulus partly in the
wake of evidence of some better-than-expected economic news.
    Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will signal the U.S. central bank is moving closer to
implementing a third round of quantitative easing, commonly
referred to as QE3, in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming next week.
    Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag
the Fed's intention on more easing. 
    "In the past, the chairman has used this venue to lay the
groundwork for policy actions; thus, market expectations for
policy guidance remain elevated following the release of the
minutes from the July 31/August 1 FOMC meeting," said Carl
Riccadonna, U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New
York.
    The minutes, released on Wednesday, showed the Federal Open
Market Committee was likely to deliver another round of monetary
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy markedly improved.
    "The market is leaning toward QE3 heading into next week,"
said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rate futures
sales at R.J. O'Brien and Associates in Chicago.
    A letter from Bernanke to a U.S. House panel, obtained by
Reuters on Friday, reinforced this view. He wrote, "There is
scope for further action by the Fed to ease financial
conditions." 
    While bets on more Fed easing rekindled the appetite for
U.S. government debt this week, they tapered off after a Reuters
report said the European Central Bank is considering setting
yield band targets under a new bond program. 
    Such a move would help contain borrowing costs for Italy,
Spain and other debt-laden euro zone members and perhaps inspire
confidence among investors that European policy-makers are
making progress to contain the region's festering debt problems.
    While investors would welcome a possible scheme to cap the
debt costs of Italy and Spain - the euro zone's third- and
fourth-biggest economies - this type of measure, like the two
long-term lending operations that pumped more than 1 trillion
euros into the European banking system, does nothing to
strengthen the fiscal foundation of the euro zone, analysts
said.
    "This takes away the immediate fear of a near-term collapse
of the euro zone but it doesn't solve the underlying issue of
the fiscal integration," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago.   
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday
traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly
from 1.67 percent late Thursday.
    On the week, the 10-year yield was set to fall 13 basis
points, the steepest weekly drop since late May.
 
    Most data since the last Fed meeting showed some pickup in
U.S. hiring and housing, but many economists said this modest
strengthening is unlikely to lift the economy from an anemic
annual pace of 2 percent and deter the Fed from easing further.
    "Broadly speaking they were on the dovish side, and they
were disappointed with the economy. They are worried the economy
is not strong enough to absorb additional shocks," Franco
Castagliuolo, who co-manages the $5.4 billion Fidelity
Government Income Fund in Merrimack, New Hampshire
said, referring to the latest FOMC minutes.
    While some parts of the economy have shown resilience, the
manufacturing sector, which had been a bright spot, has softened
since the first quarter. On Friday, a government report showed
general business spending unexpectedly fell 3.4 percent in July,
although overall orders including airplanes and defense
equipment rose by a larger-than-expected 4.2 percent.
 
    Meanwhile, worries over whether Greece will stay in the euro
also fed early safe-haven bids for bonds, as Greek Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras met with the heads of Germany and
France, the two most powerful members of the 17-nation bloc. 
    Traders have expected Samaras to negotiate leeway on his
country's bailout terms agreed on earlier this year with the
European Union, ECB and the International Monetary Fund, known
as the troika. This week, the group is reviewing Greece's
progress on reducing its debt, the key to obtaining further
financial aid.
    In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed
with French President Francois Hollande that they wanted Greece
to stay in the euro zone but it must comply with its fiscal
reform targets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
