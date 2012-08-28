TREASURIES-Prices edge up before two-year note sale

* ECB chief Draghi not attending Jackson Hole event * U.S. to sell $35 billion in two-year notes * Consumer confidence, Case-Shiller home data on tap * Fed to buy $4.50 billion to $5.5 billion Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clawed higher on Tuesday ahead of a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes as traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke of possible further monetary stimulus to help the economy. Bets on a third round of 'quantitative easing' through large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, pushed benchmark yields to two-week lows after they touched a three-month high last week. "They have to come up with something fresh and whether something might be coming in September," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 5/32 in price at 99-29/32 to yield 1.635 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Monday. Treasury yields held at current levels partly on selling from investors making room for this week's $99 billion of new coupon supply, mitigating bets on more Fed stimulus. Bernanke was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday at a meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He has the previous two years signaled the central bank's intention on more easing at this event. However, Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, will not attend the annual gathering, citing heavy workload. Traders had looked forward to a speech from Draghi on clues on how European policy-makers are tackling the problems of Greece, Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro zone members. On the domestic data front, traders will receive the latest figures on home prices from Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller and consumer confidence from the Conference Board. Economists expected these data to show some stabilization in the housing and consumer sectors which have been bogged down by high unemployment and the lingering effects of the credit crisis. Separately, the Fed is scheduled to buy $4.50 billion to $5.5 billion in government debt that matures in Nov 2020 to Aug 2022 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT). This is the latest part of its "Operation Twist" aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs.