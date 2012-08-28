TREASURIES-Bonds rise before two-year auction

* U.S. to sell $35 billion in two-year notes * U.S. home price data improve, consumers turn gloomy * ECB chief Draghi not attending Jackson Hole event * Fed's Fisher says QE3 not "predestined" * Fed buys $4.646 billion longer-dated Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday ahead of a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes as traders anticipated hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke later this week of possible further monetary stimulus to help the economy. Bets on a third round of 'quantitative easing' through large-scale bond purchases, nicknamed QE3, pushed benchmark yields to three-week lows earlier on Tuesday after they touched a three-month high last week. "They have to come up with something fresh and whether something might be coming in September," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. News that Spain's most economically vital region Catalonia was requesting aid and fears the euro zone's fourth biggest economy might soon need a full-blown bailout also fed safe-haven bids for U.S. government debt, traders and analysts said. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 7/32 in price at 99-31/32 to yield 1.628 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond was up 14/32 at 100-8/32, yielding 2.738 percent, down 2.4 basis points from Monday's close. Treasury yields found chart support at their 100-day moving averages even in the face of selling from investors making room for this week's $99 billion of new coupon supply. In "when-issued" trading, the upcoming two-year note issue due in August 2014 was expected to sell at 0.2740 percent, above the 0.220 percent yield on the two-year debt sold in July. The higher yield could entice good demand for the latest two-year note issue, analysts said. FOCUS ON BERNANKE Bernanke was scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday at a meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In 2010, he hinted at QE2 at this event. That second round of quantitative easing involved a combined $600 billion purchase of long-dated Treasuries from November 2010 through June 2011. Bernanke's counterpart at the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, will not attend the annual gathering, citing a heavy workload. Traders had looked forward to a speech from Draghi on clues on how European policy-makers are tackling the region's festering debt crisis. There have been reports in recent days that the ECB is considering a bond purchase program aimed at containing the borrowing costs of Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro zone members. Doubts have emerged on whether the Fed will embark on another large stimulus program at its Sept. 12-13 policy meeting. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Reuters on Tuesday Fed policy-makers have not decided on QE3. "Nothing is predestined," he said. U.S. economic data on balance since the July 31-Aug 1. Fed policy meeting suggested some improvement after they weakened in late spring and early summer. The modest uptick in jobs and housing reduced expectations that the Fed might refrain from implementing QE3 in about three weeks. "Bernanke might disappoint this Friday," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego. Tuesday's economic reports reinforced the view of a slowly growing U.S. economy. Homes prices rose for a fifth month in a row in June, according to Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller, but shopper confidence fell to its lowest in nine months in August. Separately, the Fed bought $4.646 billion in government debt that matures between November 2020 and August 2022. This is the latest part of its "Operation Twist" worth $667 billion aimed at holding down long-term borrowing costs.