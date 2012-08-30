TREASURIES-Prices gain as Bernanke speech in focus

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday. Discounting the likelihood of the Fed launching new stimulus when it meets next month has been the predominant trade over the past few weeks, though there is also a lot of uncertainty over what debt the Fed would purchase in any new program. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC on Thursday that it will be a "close call," when Fed policymakers meet next month to decide on new easing. "It depends on whether or not you think you're going to walk away tomorrow with a little bit of disappointment in Bernanke if he doesn't announce anything," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "I don't think that because you don't hear an official launch from Bernanke tomorrow that QE3 is off the table for September," he added. Bernanke will speak at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Improving economic data in early August had led some investors to discount the likelihood of further stimulus being introduced in the near term. Others, however, say that the jobless rate is still too high and growth too sluggish, making it more likely that the Fed will act. Benchmark 10-year notes gained 9/32 in price on Thursday, to yield 1.63 percent. The notes have rallied from 1.86 percent at the beginning of last week, but remain higher than record lows 1.38 percent reached on July 25. Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits was unchanged last week, which was higher than expectations. Separately personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in July, to the highest since February 2012, and personal income rose by 0.3 percent in the month. Price gains were also seen as likely limited on Thursday ahead of a $29 billion sale of new seven-year notes, the final auction in this weeks $99 billion in new Treasury supply.