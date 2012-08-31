FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain in choppy trading after Bernanke
August 31, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain in choppy trading after Bernanke

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained and yields fell to session lows on Friday in choppy trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave little new guidance over whether the central bank was likely to launch a new bond purchase program when it meets next month.

Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were last up 3/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.63 percent late on Thursday.

